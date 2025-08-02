Football Bet of the Day: Don't Shel out on backing the visitors

Hosts unbeaten in last five league games

Shelbourne have won just four away games all season

Visitors too short to take the win at evens

Sligo Rovers v Shelbourne

Saturday 02 August, 19:45

While our man Nakhi Wells did force the only goal of Luton's 1-0 victory against AFC Wimbledon, he didn't score it, so we had a setback last night. No need to panic though, as we're still in profit for the week.

We'll jet off to the Republic of Ireland, because Sligo Rovers are up against Shelbourne in the Irish Premier, and I'm backing the hosts to at least avoid defeat.

Sligo Rovers are second-bottom in the top flight, but they are fighting hard for survival. They have claimed 14 points from their last seven matches, they won at Dundalk in the FAI Cup, and they are currently five games unbeaten in the league. As player Will Fitzgerald remarked recently, everyone is playing with a smile on their face and is full of confidence.

Visitors Shelbourne parted company with title-winning coach Damien Duff a few weeks ago, and the Dublin side were just beaten home and away by Azeri side Qarabag in the Champions League qualifiers. If you consider that 4-0 aggregate defeat, Shels have now won just 10 of their 30 competitive matches this season.

There's not much to get excited about on the road for Shelbourne either. They have managed just four away wins all season, and just two in the last 12 attempts. One of those was at Fairview Rangers in the FAI Cup.

There's little justification for Shelbourne to be favourites at evens here, so let's keep things simple and lay the visitors at even money on the Betfair Exchange.

Recommended Bet Lay Shelbourne @ EXC 1/1

