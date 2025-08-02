Saturday Football Tips: Back 18/1 Bet Builder on opening day as Barnet host Fleetwood
Our football props column has had 25/1 and 4/1 winners this week and on Saturday will bid to land an 18/1 shot on the opening day of League Two.
Browne scored in midweek & hit 3 more in pre-season
Bonds had 10 cards in 34 starts last term
Back Bet Builder double at around 18/119.00
Barnet v Fleetwood
Saturday 2 August, 15:00
Live on Sky Sports Football
Newly-promoted Barnet return to the EFL on Saturday when they entertain Fleetwood in a game which will be shown on one of the main Sky Sports channels.
The Bees exited the EFL Cup in midweek, suffering a surprise defeat to Newport, albeit on penalties.
This column enjoyed a 4/1 winner in that game, rather fortuitously, but a winner is a winner and we return to Barnet in hope of landing a huge odds winner today.
Leg 1: Rhys Browne anytime scorer
Anytime goalscorer pick Rhys Browne didn't start but came on and rescued Barnet with a late goal to force the shoot-out.
With the Bees 2-0 down when he came on, Browne has probably down enough to earn a starting spot here, especially with last season's top scorer Callum Stead ruled out through injury.
Browne can play wide or more centrally in forward areas and, following a decent pre-season which saw him net three times, he looks a tad big at 3/14.00 in the anytime scorer market against a side who finished in the bottom half last season.
Leg 2: Elliot Bonds to be shown a card
I think the cards market is also worth look.
Friday night saw one of our two player-card suggestions land and in this game the man who looks overpriced Fleetwood's Elliot Bonds.
The defensive midfielder was carded in 10 of his 34 starts in all competitions last season and was also Fleetwood's leading fouler using the per-game metric - 1.38 fouls per match.
Frankly, I'm surprised he can be backed here at 4/15.00.
Referee Aaron Bannister is a decent appointment. He averaged 4.29 cards per game across all competitions in 2024/25, although it's worth noting that rose to 4.55 when the League Two filter was applied.
The Bet Builder double pays north of 18/119.00.
Recommended bets
