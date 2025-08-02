Saturday Football Tips: Back 18/1 Bet Builder on opening day as Barnet host Fleetwood

Browne scored in midweek & hit 3 more in pre-season

Barnet v Fleetwood

Saturday 2 August, 15:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Newly-promoted Barnet return to the EFL on Saturday when they entertain Fleetwood in a game which will be shown on one of the main Sky Sports channels.

The Bees exited the EFL Cup in midweek, suffering a surprise defeat to Newport, albeit on penalties.

This column enjoyed a 4/1 winner in that game, rather fortuitously, but a winner is a winner and we return to Barnet in hope of landing a huge odds winner today.

Anytime goalscorer pick Rhys Browne didn't start but came on and rescued Barnet with a late goal to force the shoot-out.

With the Bees 2-0 down when he came on, Browne has probably down enough to earn a starting spot here, especially with last season's top scorer Callum Stead ruled out through injury.

Browne can play wide or more centrally in forward areas and, following a decent pre-season which saw him net three times, he looks a tad big at 3/14.00 in the anytime scorer market against a side who finished in the bottom half last season.

I think the cards market is also worth look.

Friday night saw one of our two player-card suggestions land and in this game the man who looks overpriced Fleetwood's Elliot Bonds.

The defensive midfielder was carded in 10 of his 34 starts in all competitions last season and was also Fleetwood's leading fouler using the per-game metric - 1.38 fouls per match.

Frankly, I'm surprised he can be backed here at 4/15.00.

Referee Aaron Bannister is a decent appointment. He averaged 4.29 cards per game across all competitions in 2024/25, although it's worth noting that rose to 4.55 when the League Two filter was applied.

The Bet Builder double pays north of 18/119.00.