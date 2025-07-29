Tuesday Football Tips: Back 4/1 Bet Builder in EFL Cup opener

Browne has 3 pre-season goals, including 1 penalty

Both sides were low card recipients last season

Barnet v Newport

Tuesday July 29, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports+

There's Champions League qualifying action taking place on Tuesday but with props opportunities in short supply and no game on the TV, it makes sense to turn to this EFL Cup preliminary-round tie which will be shown on Sky Sports.

Why is there a preliminary round this season, I hear you ask? Well, the answer is it's needed to the increase in the number of English sides competing in Europe this season - and, remember, they all get a bye to round three in a bid to ease fixture congestion.

As a result, these two face off in English football's curtain raiser - it's even got in before the Community Shield!

Barnet are firm favourites at 1/21.50 with Newport having struggled for goals, even against non-league opponents, in pre-season. They head into this one off the back of defeats to Torquay (3-1) and Bristol City (1-0).

Goals have been easier to come by for Barnet, for whom Rhys Browne has impressed.

After scoring seven times last season, Browne already has three in pre-season. Notably, one of them came from the penalty spot. He wasn't the regular choice for spot kicks last term but does have an excellent six-from-six record in competitive games.

He's 23/103.30 in the anytime scorer market here and that looks tempting.

I'll combine that with under 3.5 cards in the game.

I've written many times before in this column how domestic cup ties have a much lower average for cards compared to league fixtures.

These two sides were also well behaved last season with Newport receiving the fewest yellow cards in League Two, while Barnet were 21st of 24 in the National League for card collection.

The Bet Builder double pays around 4/15.00 - worth a try on another quiet footballing day.