Football Bet of the Day: It's worth Shelling out on backing the hosts

Shelbourne v Derry City

Friday 20 June, 19:45

We got the home win we needed in Finland yesterday, but KTP let us down in a 5-0 defeat by not scoring. The visitors managed four shots on target against Inter Turku, but fell short.

We had a winner delivered by Irish Premier champions Shelbourne on Monday, and we're returning to Damien Duff's men again today. Shels are up against Derry City, and I think the hosts can pick up back-to-back victories.

Shelbourne won 1-0 at St. Pat's on Monday, and they have now lost just one of their last five matches. While they are still a hefty 12 points adrift of the league leaders Shamrock Rovers, a European qualification is still well within reach. On home soil, Shelbourne have lost just three of 11 in the league.

Derry City are only two points behind Shelbourne in the standings, but they have had a wobble of late, collecting just two points from their last four games. They lost 3-1 at Shelbourne on the opening weekend of the season, one of four away defeats they have suffered in nine outings in the league. They haven't kept a clean sheet on the road since late March.

Derry City haven't won at Tolka Park in any of their last four attempts, and I'll back Shelbourne Draw No Bet here at 1.84/5. If the game is drawn, we'll have our stake returned, but a home win nets us a full payout.