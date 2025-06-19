Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Struggling visitors to get Inter trouble

Finnish football fans
We're heading to Finland in search of success

We're off to northern Europe for this evening's wager, and Kevin Hatchard's backing a top-flight newcomer to go down swinging. 

Inter Turku v KTP
Thursday 19 June, 16:00

Our boys Pachuca competed well last night at the Club World Cup, but ultimately fell to a 2-1 defeat against Salzburg. That means we've slipped into the red this week, but we can get back on track in Finland tonight.

Inter Turku have made a strong start to the league season in the top-tier Veikkausliiga, winning six and drawing four of their ten games. At home they have been steady rather than spectacular, as they have been held to draws in three of their five games at the Veritas Stadium. Significantly for our purposes, Inter have managed just one clean sheet at home.

Newly-promoted KTP are 11th in the 12-team league, and they have already leaked 24 goals in ten games. Although they don't score freely overall, they have found the net in three of their four away matches in the league, and six of their last nine overall.

We can back Inter to win and BTTS at 7/52.40 on the Sportsbook, and I think there's merit in that selection. Last term, five of Inter's eight home wins saw both teams find the net, and they only managed three league clean sheets at home all season.

Back Inter Turku to win and BTTS @

SBK7/5

