Sevilla v Almeria

Tuesday 26 September, 18:00

Spanish eyes weren't smiling for us last night, as Tenerife beat Espanyol 1-0 to nix our BTTS bet. Espanyol were wasteful on the night, as just two of their 18 goal attempts hit the target. We'll stick around in Spain, but will rise up to La Liga, because Sevilla find themselves in a vital game against fellow strugglers Almeria.

Sevilla are a curious club. They won the Europa League yet again last season, and pushed Manchester City all the way in the UEFA Super Cup this term, losing on penalties after a 1-1 draw. However, in La Liga they only survived thanks to a late push last term under coach Jose Luis Mendilibar, and this season they have collected just four points from six matches.

Thankfully for the Andalusians, tonight's visitors Almeria have been even worse. They have taken just two points from their six games, conceding 13 goals along the way. They do at least pack a punch in attack, having scored in five of their six matches.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder here to back Sevilla to win, Over 1.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners at 2.47/5. For all of their issues, Sevilla have actually won eight of their last 15 La Liga home matches, and they beat Almeria 2-1 at the Sanchez Pizjuan as recently as March. All six of Almeria's La Liga games this term have featured at least two goals, and neither defence is playing particularly well.