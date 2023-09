Relegated Espanyol keen to bounce back

Both teams scoring freely

Tenerife v Espanyol

Monday 25 September, 20:00

Tobias was agonisingly close to finishing the week with a hefty winner, but Lillestrom's 3-0 win over Rosenborg left him a goal short of what he needed. He'll now have a deserved rest after his two-week stint.

We'll kick off our week in Spain, because Tenerife are up against Espanyol in the second tier, and I fancy both teams to find the net.

Espanyol were relegated last term, and to add salt to their wounds, city rivals Barcelona lifted the La Liga title in the same campaign. However, RCDE have at least made a strong start to this campaign, winning four and drawing two of their six games so far.

What's been noticeable in Espanyol's campaign so far is their commitment to attack. They have racked up 14 goals in their six league games, although for our purposes it's worth noting they have kept just two clean sheets so far.

Tenerife are only a couple of points behind tonight's opponents, having won four of their six matches so far. The Canary Islanders have only failed to score once, and although they have amassed four clean sheets in the league so far, I'm sceptical about their ability to restrict a team with Espanyol's firepower.

The visitors boast an in-form striker in Javi Puado, who has four goals in four league games, while former Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has netted twice.

I'm pleasantly surprised to see Both Teams To Score trading at 2.1411/10 here, so I'll happily back that outcome. It's paid out in four of Espanyol's six league games so far, including the last three.