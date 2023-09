+3.5 Goals in 4 straight Lillestrom home games



And also in 4/8 Rosenborg road matches



Back Over 3.5 Goals



Lillestrom v Rosenborg

Sunday 16:00

In the MLS overnight, Portland Timbers were 2-0 up after half an hour but pegged back to 2-2 at the break before winning 3-2. Our bet went down, but we're looking to finish the week on a high in Norway.

Lillestrom are hosting Rosenborg in the Eliteserien this afternoon and there could be a few goals in this one...

Lillestrom's first 10 home games of the campaign have produced 41 goals. The hosts (W6-D0-L4) are odds-on favourites today despite not keeping a single clean sheet so far.

The Canaries tend to rely on their own firepower at the other end - they've recently scored 13 in four at Arasen Stadium. All of those games have delivered Over 3.5 Goals in total, as have 6/10 since the start of the season.

Rosenborg are W2-D3-L5 on the road and have defensive issues of their own. The Troll Children have conceded three times on each of their last two away days, which is something they've now done on 4/8 road trips. The same fraction of those games have produced Over 3.5 Goals in total and - at an odds-against price - that's our punt on this one.

