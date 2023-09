Portland have been winning at HT in 7/8 home wins



Colorado have been down at HT in 4/4 on the road



Back Portland/Portland



Portland Timbers v Colorado

Sunday 01:30 (Live on MLS Season Pass)



In Sweden last night, IK Brage left it late but they came from behind to beat Orebro 2-1 and land our Over 2.5 Goals bet.

We're hunting another winner on the other side of the Atlantic tonight. Colorado Rapids are headed to Portland Timbers in the MLS and we've found reasons to believe the hosts could make short work of their visitors.

Portland won this fixture 3-0 last year, having been 1-0 up at the break. More recently, the Timbers have won 4/5 against all-comers at Providence Park. They're W8-D3-L4 overall at home this season and they've been leading at half-time in 7/8 of those wins, including all of the most recent six.

Colorado are W2-D3-L9 on the road this season, recently losing seven straight. They've been behind at the break in 5/7 of those recent defeats, including all of the last four. The aggregate half-time score from those four is 0-9.

At an odds-against price, we'll take a punt on Portland to inflict more first-half misery on the Rapids on their way to wrapping up all three points.

Back Portland/Portland @ 2.466/4 Bet now

Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer!