Both teams have scored in every league game

Clubs also scoring in Romanian Cup

Selimbar v CSA Steaua Bucharest

Tuesday 05 September, 15:30

It's always nice when a bet lands inside half-an-hour, and that's what happened last night, as Botosani and Hermannstadt's 2-2 draw landed our BTTS bet with room to spare. We'll stay in Romania, because there's an intriguing second-tier clash between Selimbar and CSA Steaua Bucharest.

CSA Steaua Bucharest claim ownership of the history of the famed Steaua Bucharest, which was one of European football's iconic clubs. However, so do FCSB, who are currently in the top tier in Romania and are top of the table. CSA legally won that battle, but they had to restart life in the fourth tier.

They have since fought their way up to the second level, and have made an unbeaten start to this campaign, with one win and three draws. They have scored in all four of their matches, but haven't yet kept a clean sheet.

Selimbar are top of the division, having won all four of their matches in the league without conceding a goal. They finished tenth in the 20-team division last term, but this has been a much more promising start for a team that was only formed seven years ago. As recently as 2019, Selimbar were in the fourth tier, so they have followed a similar trajectory to tonight's opponents.

Even though Selimbar are yet to concede a goal, I like the look of backing Both Teams To Score at 1.8910/11. CSA have been scoring plenty of goals in the league and the early stages of the Romanian Cup, and Selimbar have scored in every game too.