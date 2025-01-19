Football Bet of the Day: League leaders to win again

Hosts flying at the top of Serie B

Visitors have lost six of last 11 on the road

Back Sassuolo on the Asian Handicap at odds-against

Sassuolo v Sudtirol

Sunday 19 January, 14:00

We decided to go with the Flo last night, and Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz exceeded expectations, scoring twice for the German champions in a vital 3-1 win over local rivals Borussia Mönchengladbach.

We're in the black for the week, and we'll look to lock in a profit with a game in Italy's Serie B. Sassuolo are on course for a return to the top division, and I'm happy to back them to pick up another win against Sudtirol.

Sassuolo were demoted at the end of last season, but they are making a good fist of returning to the top division at the first attempt. They are three points clear at the top of Serie B, and have won 15 of their 22 games.

Incredibly, Sassuolo retained some of their best players. Arnaud Lauriente has scored eight league goals already, and Domenico Berardi's injury issues perhaps discouraged potential suitors.

Sassuolo have won their last seven home games in the league, and four of those wins have been via multiple-goal margins. All but one of those victories have featured at least two goals.

Sudtirol are 19th in the division, and are in relegation danger. They have lost four of their last six on the road, and have failed to score in four of the last six away matches. Overall, they have lost eight of their last 23 games in the second tier.

I'll keep it simple and back the hosts -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 2.021/1.