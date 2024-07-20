Football Bet of the Day: Hosts to feel full force of Huracan

San Lorenzo yet to win a league game

Huracan have made strong start to campaign

Visitors can be backed Draw No Bet at 2.08 11/10

San Lorenzo v Huracan

Saturday 20 July, 19:00

We had another push in Sweden last night, but this one was tough to take, as our boys Sirius were 2-0 and 3-2 up against Malmo. They conceded twice in the final seven minutes to lose the game 4-3, and our stake was returned instead of doubled.

We'll head to Argentina, because the top division is back after a month-long break for the Copa America, and Huracan are hoping to pick up where they left off with a positive result at San Lorenzo.

Huracan racked up 13 points in their first five games of the new season, and they also made progress in the Copa Argentina with a couple of penalty shootout victories. Going into the enforced break, they put together a run of four straight clean sheets, and they haven't conceded a goal since May 19.

San Lorenzo probably believe the break came at a good time, as they claimed a solitary point from the first four matchdays, but they lost important players Agustin Giay (River Plate) and Adam Bareiro (Palmeiras). San Lorenzo have won just three of their last seven home matches in all competitions, and they haven't won a league game at all since March. Amazingly, if you go back a bit you see that San Lorenzo have won just eight of their last 42 league outings.

We can back Huracan Draw No Bet here at 2.0811/10, which gives us the insurance of knowing that a draw returns our stake.