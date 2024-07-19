Football Bet of the Day: Sirius can shine brightly

Bet of the Day

After a push in Lithuania, we're heading to Sweden to take on the champions.

Sirius v Malmo
Friday 19 July, 18:00

We stopped the rot with a push last night, as Valgiris' 1-0 win in the UECL qualifiers saw our stake returned. Now let's see if we can snag a winner in Sweden, as league leaders Malmo make the trip to face Sirius in the top-flight Allsvenskan.

Malmo topped the table last term, and they are once again top of the standings. Henrik Rydstrom's side have built a four-point lead at the top of the table, and have won 11 of their 15 league matches.

However, Malmo are having a bit of a wobble, especially on the road. They have only won one of their last five away games in the league, and in their last road match they lost 2-1 at Mjallby. It's also worth bearing in mind that in midweek they have a huge Champions League qualifier coming up against KI, so there might be an element of distraction here.

So can Sirius take points off the champions? Well, they have won their last two home matches (5-1 v Norrkoping and 3-1 against GAIS), and if you stretch back further you see they have lost just two of their last 11 top-flight matches at their Studenternas IP ground in Uppsala.

We can give Sirius a one-goal start here on the Asian Handicap at evens. They would need to lose by two goals or more for the stake to be lost, and if Sirius avoid defeat we get a full pay-out.

