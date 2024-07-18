Football Bet of the Day: Lithuanian table-toppers to come good
We're heading to the Baltic, as Kevin Hatchard has found a bet from the Europa Conference League qualifiers.
-
Zalgiris lead 2-1 from first leg
-
Hosts haven't lost at home since March
-
VPS have lost four in a row
Zalgiris v VPS
Thursday 18 July, 17:00
Sadly we put the Kak into Kakkonen last night, as our boys JaPS/47 were soundly beaten. We move on.
We'll switch our attention to the Europa Conference League qualifiers now, because out-of-form Finns VPS are on the road against Lithuanian league leaders FK Zalgiris, and the hosts seem worth backing to reach the next round in style.
Zalgiris are seven points clear at the top of the Lithuanian top flight, and their home form is formidable, with just one defeat in all competitions at their base in the capital Kaunas. That loss was back in mid-March, and since then they have won eight of nine at home.
Zalgiris have a 2-1 first-leg lead, and there's little to suggest that struggling VPS can turn that around. They are sixth in the Finnish top division, and have won just seven of their 15 games in the league. In all competitons they have lost four games in a row, conceding a hefty 13 goals in the process.
Given the hosts' excellent home form and VPS's recent collapse, I'm happy to back the hosts -1.0 on the Asian Handicap here at 1.845/6. If Zalgiris win by a single goal, our stake is returned, and a bigger victory gives us a full payout.
