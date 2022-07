Hosts to show their bite

Sampaio Correia v Ituano

Saturday 9 July, 22:30

We asked a lot of Galway United last night, but they delivered all the ingredients of our Bet Builder, as they swept aside Cobh Ramblers 3-0. We'll look to maintain our momentum, as we chase a hefty winner in the Brazilian second tier.

Sampaio Correia have a generally unremarkable record in Serie B this term, but they have been impressive at the Estadio Governador Joao Castelo. The Sharks are unbeaten in their last ten Serie B home matches, and they have scored twice in each of the last four, winning all of them. They have scored at least two goals in seven of their last ten home games in Serie B.

Ituano have only won two of their last 11 league matches, and they have conceded at least twice in five of those outings. On the road, they have conceded two goals or more in nine of their last 14.

Sampaio Correia are 2.757/4 to score two goals or more here on the Sportsbook, and I think that's too good a price to turn down.