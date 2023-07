Rosario unbeaten at home in the league since August

Estudiantes wobbling due to heavy schedule

Rosario Central v Estudiantes

Wednesday 05 July, 22:00

We got the goals we needed in Finland last night, but they went to the wrong team, as Honka collapsed to their first home defeat of the season. FC Jazz romped to a 4-1 win, leaving us with the blues.

However, it's still early in the week, and with hope in our hearts we head to Argentina, because Rosario Central are up against Estudiantes in the top flight.

Rosario Central, the hometown club of Lionel Messi (although he's never played for them), are a healthy seventh in the Liga Profesional. It's a far cry from last season, when they ended up a lowly 20th in what is a massive division.

Rosario are particularly strong on home soil. They are now 17 games unbeaten at the Estadio Gigante de Arroyito, a run that stretches back to last August. Miguel Angel Russo's men have won eight of their last 11 games in front of the home support.

Estudiantes are fifth in the table, and are looking for back-to-back top-six finishes. The Rat Stabbers (I recommend reading up on the origin of that nickname) have had a busy schedule recently with their involvement in the Copa Sudamericana, and in the league they have won just two of their last seven matches. They haven't won an away game in the league since April, and they have actually won just four of their last 22 road matches at this level.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Rosario/Draw and Over 7.5 Corners at a combined price of 1.865/6. If you look at both teams' matches in the league this term, the corner average is around the nine mark, and that would do us.