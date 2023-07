Both teams regularly land Over 3.5 Goals bets

Honka v FC Jazz

Tuesday 04 July, 17:00

The sun set too quickly on Marissol last night in Brazil, as they dominated their game against Ituano, only to fall prey to a late sucker punch. I don't know what the Portuguese is for really bloody annoying, but I'm minded to find out.

We'll pick up our bat and ball in a huff and storm off to Finland, because there's a game in the regional Kakkonen between the amazingly named Honka and FC Jazz. There is also a team in this division called SexyPoxyt, but we can't give you all the excitement at once.

Honka are averaging two goals a game and have lost just once in the league so far. They haven't lost a game at their base in Espoo since last August, and if you stretch back further they have been beaten just five times in their last 30 league games on home soil.

FC Jazz (the name is inspired by the local Pori Jazz Festival) were Finnish champions twice in the 1990s, but have fallen on hard times. They have made a similar start to the league season to Honka, losing just once, but on the road they have won just once in four attempts this season, a 6-0 win at Ilves II.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Honka/Draw and Over 3.5 Goals at 2.285/4. Six of Honka's eight league games have seen an Over 3.5 Goals bet land, as have seven of Jazz's eight.