Mirassol adpting well to Serie B after promotion

Ituano have lost 5 of 7 on the road

Mirassol v Ituano

Monday 03 July, 22:00

When it comes to attacking play, MLS wasn't quite the land of the free last night, as our chum Tobias' Over 3.5 Goals bet fell short. Atlanta United and Philadelphia Union are on the naughty list.

We'll kick off the week with a trip to Brazil, as Mirassol face Ituano in the second tier.

Mirassol were promoted as Serie C champions last season, and they have made a decent start to life at a higher level. The Araquense Highway Lion (I'm not joking - look it up) is prowling around the top six, and it's the home form that is the bedrock of that success.

At the Jose Maria Campos Maia, Mirassol have won five of their seven league games, including the last four. Overall, they have won eight of their 14 league matches.

Ituano find themselves 14th in the standings, and they have claimed just 15 points from their first 14 matches of the campaign. On the road they have lost five of their seven away matches, and they have lost five of the last ten overall.

I'm happy to back the hosts -0.5 & -1.0 on the Asian Handicap here at 1.910/11 on the Exchange. If the hosts win by a single goal, we get a half-win, but it's a full pay-out at close to evens if they win by two goals or more. Three of Ituano's five away defeats have been by at least two goals.