6/10 Atlanta home games have delivered +3.5 Goals



So have 2/3 Philly road trips



Back +3.5 Goals



Atlanta Utd v Philadelphia

Sunday 21:00 (Live on MLS Season Pass)

In Brazil last night, Gremio beat Bahia 2-1 to land our goals bet.

We're looking to land another one in North America this evening. Atlanta host Philly in the MLS and both teams' recent records point to a high scorer.

Gonzalo Pineda's Atlanta have scored in 10/10 home games so far. They've only been able to shut out a couple of strugglers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Colorado, NY Red Bulls), so BTTS has landed in 8/10.

Over 2.5 Goals has come home in the same fraction, with 6/10 reaching Over 3.5 Goals - including all of the last five.

Philly are W3-D2-L4 on the road, but they've scored at least once in six straight and notched at least twice in 4/6. They've only managed a single clean sheet - against those Red Bulls again.

Over 2.5 Goals has been the right bet in 6/9, with 4/9 produced Over 3.5 Goals - including two of the last three. With support from both sides, we'll take a +3.5 Goals punt on this one.