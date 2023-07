+2.5 Goals in 4/6 Bahia home games...



And also in 4 straight Gremio road matches



Back +2.5 Goals



Bahia v Gremio

Saturday 22:30

In Ireland last night, Cork and Drogheda drew 1-1 to leave us one short of our goals target.

We go again in Brazil today for the Saturday-night Serie A match between Bahia and Gremio. We're hoping to see a few more goals.

These two are both returning to the top-flight Campeonato after a season away. Bahia (W3-D3-L6) are doing okay and they're an even W2-D2-L2 on their own patch. They've scored in all six of those games, while conceding in 5/6. Four of them delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total.

Gremio are flying high having won 5/6 home and away. But the visitors are yet to keep a clean sheet in five road games so far, conceding 10 in 5 overall. The most recent four of those games have produced Over 2.5 Goals and we're backing them to make it five in a row tonight.