Football Bet of the Day: Back capital club to find it tough going

Roma played 120 minutes and penalties on Thursday

Pellegrini on terrific form for hosts

Roma v Torino

Monday 26 February, 17:30

Live on TNT Sports

Our pal Tobias produced a winning finish in Belgium, as Union SG's 2-1 win over Standard gave him a BTTS success. While he treats himself to a glass of blond and a bowl of frites, we're off to Italy. Roma are in action against Torino in Serie A, and I suspect Daniele De Rossi's side will be in for a frustrating evening.

Roma legend De Rossi has been hugely successful since replacing the jettisoned Jose Mourinho as coach. He has won all but one of his five league matches in charge, with the exception being a 4-2 home defeat against runaway leaders Inter. In midweek, the former Italy midfielder led his side into the last 16 of the Europa League, beating Feyenoord on penalties after a gruelling 120-minute stalemate.

It's that Herculean effort that makes me think that sixth-placed Roma are in for a tough evening against a Torino team that is only five points behind the Giallorossi, and has proven to be hard to beat in recent months. Torino have lost just seven league games all season, and just two of the last 12.

On that basis, I can't get excited about backing Roma to win, so I'll go for Under 3.5 Goals and Lorenzo Pellegrini to have a shot on target at 2.111/10 on the Bet Builder. Rome-born Pellegrini has been revitalised by De Rossi, and has scored in four of his last seven competitive appearances. He has managed a shot on target in eight of his last 13 appearances. As for Under 3.5 Goals, that has landed in Torino's last 23 Serie A matches.