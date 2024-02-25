Football Bet of the Day: Back Standard to score in Belgium

Union have conceded in 10/13 at home



Union St Gilloise v Standard

Sunday 17:30

In Spain yesterday, Alaves conceded an 88th-minute equaliser to draw 1-1 with Mallorca and take down our win bet.

A win today and we'll finish the week in profit. We're looking for it in Belgium, where table-toppers Union St Gilloise are hosting 11th-placed Standard Liege. We reckon the unfancied visitors can at least get on the score sheet...

Union are W10-D2-L1 at home this season, despite conceding in 10/13 of those games. Their last two outings at Joseph Marien Stadium have seen conceded two goals each to the teams in 10th and 14th. BTTS has been the right bet in 9/13.

Standard are W2-D5-L6 on the road. They've haven't kept a clean sheet away from home all season. At the other end, they've netted themselves in 9/13 with the same fraction paying out on a BTTS bet. That's our punt on this afternoon's game too.

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.111/10

