Football Bet of the Day: Back Standard to score in Belgium

Sunday 25 February, 5.30pm
Standard might fall in the Belgian First Division this afternoon, but they can find the back of the net at least, says Tobias Gourlay
Union St Gilloise v Standard
Sunday 17:30
In Spain yesterday, Alaves conceded an 88th-minute equaliser to draw 1-1 with Mallorca and take down our win bet.
A win today and we'll finish the week in profit. We're looking for it in Belgium, where table-toppers Union St Gilloise are hosting 11th-placed Standard Liege. We reckon the unfancied visitors can at least get on the score sheet...
Union are W10-D2-L1 at home this season, despite conceding in 10/13 of those games. Their last two outings at Joseph Marien Stadium have seen conceded two goals each to the teams in 10th and 14th. BTTS has been the right bet in 9/13.
Standard are W2-D5-L6 on the road. They've haven't kept a clean sheet away from home all season. At the other end, they've netted themselves in 9/13 with the same fraction paying out on a BTTS bet. That's our punt on this afternoon's game too.
