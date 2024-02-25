Chelsea v Liverpool: Five Bet Builders for EFL Cup final up to 18/1

Back 12/1 13.00 chance on Cup being won on pens

For the second time in three years Chelsea and Liverpool meet in the Carabao Cup final, and a big game just wouldn't be a big game without breaking out our now traditional five Bet Builder picks.

Jurgen Klopp is eyeing up some farwell silverware, while Mauricio Pochettino is just eyeing up any silverware, as the two clash at Wembley Stadium.

Here are my five Bet Builders for the season's first final.

A farewell cup for Klopp Bet Builder

Getting a trophy in the bag would be nice for Jurgen Klopp ahead of his departure, and the Reds despite their injuries are 23/20 favourites to win in 90 minutes.

Chelsea even managed a goal despite being battered 4-1 at Anfield last month, and Liverpool can't keep a clean sheet meaning they're likely to need at least a couple to win it, so we'll add in over 2.5 goals in the game at 13/20.

The Reds have huge injury problems but at least Luis Diaz is still available and in decent form with a goal in four of his last seven - which included scoring against Chelsea for the second time this season - so given his growing importance to the team the 3/14.00 for another goal against Chelsea is worth backing.

And to finish this one off, we'll include the 7/42.75 on Liverpool 7+ shots on target in the game, which is what they've managed in 11 of their last 15. They had 13 against Chelsea last time out but this won't be anywhere near as one-sided.

Back Liverpool win, over 2.5 goals, Diaz to score & Liverpool 7+ shots on target @ 12/113.00 Bet here

Revenge for Poch in Chelsea win Bet Builder

Klopp's Liverpool beat Pochettino's Tottenham in the 2019 Champions League final, but although Chelsea are underdogs he's now at a club that's expected to win things given their huge investment.

And with Liverpool's injury problems Poch has the greater squad depth to call upon and a side that's improved of late, was unlucky only to draw at Man City, and has had a full week off to prepare.

At Wembley in a final that extra rest could be huge and those factors make the odds of 11/53.20 on a Chelsea win in 90 minutes appealing.

No Chelsea Bet Builder should be completed without Cole Palmer, who with 12 goals and nine assists has been their stand-out player all season. Back him in the goal or assist market at 6/42.50.

And wouldn't a Raheem Sterling goal at 11/43.75 just add extra salt into the Liverpool wounds?

Back Chelsea to win, Sterling to score & Palmer goal or assist @ 11/112.00 Bet here

Another Wembley win on pens Bet Builder

Liverpool claimed both this trophy and the FA Cup in 2022 thanks to penalty shootout wins against Chelsea, could they make it three in a row?

If it again goes the distance then Liverpool obviously will feel more confident, but anything can happen in pens so we'll go for either side to win on penalties at 11/26.50.

Before that recent 4-1 at Anfield these two had drawn seven on the spin - including four 0-0s - with just one seeing over 2.5 goals, so it makes sense for this one to also be under 2.5 goals, which comes in at 6/52.20.

That double weighs in at about 8/19.00, but we can bring that up to around 12/113.00 by adding the HT draw, which seems appropriate if we're banking on a low-scoring draw in the match.

Liverpool's injuries and Chelsea's likely cautious approach to avoid the counter-attack could also lead to a slow burner.

Back HT draw, under 2.5 goals & either team to win on pens @ 12/113.00 Bet here

Shots player props Bet Builder

Let's get the shots in. These two have plenty of efforts on goal, especially recently, with the Reds having a whopping 27 efforts and 13 on target the last time they played Chelsea.

There's plenty of options in this game, starting with Palmer who has a shot on target in eight of 11 - five of those being 2+ shots - and is 8/151.53 to hit the target just once.

Enzo Fernandez is third on the team in shots on target and has had on in six of 10. He's a decent price at 6/52.20 for another.

For Liverpool, we've mentioned Diaz before and 7/24.50 for 2+ shots on target is worth taking as it's landed in five of his last 10.

Back Palmer/Fernandez 1+ shot on target, Diaz 2+ shots on target @ 16/117.00 Bet here

A fouls four-fold Bet Builder

As well as shots, there's usually plenty of fouls when these two meet so we should have plenty to go on - starting this time with Conor Gallagher, who has given away 67 fouls this season for club and country.

If anyone is worth backing for 3+ fouls at 7/52.40 it's the man who has managed that 13 times this season - with a final on the big stage only likely to increase Gallagher's chances of giving fouls away.

Moises Caicedo is behind only Gallagher in fouls on the Chelsea team, and has 2+ fouls in seven of his last nine. Enzo Fernandes isn't too far behind, gave away three fouls in his last game against Liverpool and is an attractive 9/52.80 for 2+ more fouls in the final.

And for Liverpool, Ibrahima Konate is the man to back at 1/12.00 for 2+ fouls - which he's already managed once against Chelsea this season.

Back Konate, Fernandez & Caicedo 2+ fouls, Gallagher 3+ fouls @ 18/119.00 Bet here

