Football Bet of the Day: Capital club to win again

Roma have put together long unbeaten run

Monza rock-bottom and losing on the road

Big home win worth backing at 1.95 20/21

Roma v Monza

Monday 24 February, 19:45

Our pal Tobias secured a weekly profit yesterday, as his boys Toulouse romped to a 4-1 victory at struggling Le Havre. As TG tucks into a nice glass of red to celebrate, we'll head to the Italian capital, because resurgent Roma have a good chance of posting a hefty win against relegation-threatened Monza.

It's been a rather chaotic season for the Giallorossi, with Daniele de Rossi surprisingly sacked early in the campaign. The departure of such an iconic Roma figure sparked outrage, and a dreadful spell under now-Southampton boss Ivan Juric didn't exactly help. Another fan favourite, veteran coach and celebrity Roman Claudio Ranieiri, has steadied the ship.

Roma edged out Porto to reach the last 16 of the Europa League, and in Serie A they have won five of their last seven, producing a nine-match unbeaten run in the top division that stretches back to mid-December. At the Stadio Olimpico, Roma have won four of the last five in the league, and all four victories were by multiple-goal margins.

While Roma are now pushing towards the European spots, Monza are still rock-bottom. They have won just twice all season in the league, they have scored fewer than a goal a game, and they have lost their last five away games at this level. On five occasions this term, they have lost a league game by more than one goal away from home.

Monza were thrashed 5-1 by Lazio at the Olimpico recently, and I can see something similar happening here. The players seem to be losing hope, and Roma are flying, so I'll back the hosts -1.5 on the Asian Handicap here at 1.9520/21.