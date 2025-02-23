Football Bet of the Day: Back Le Havre to lose to Toulouse
Toulouse can complete a Ligue 1 double over Le Havre this Sunday, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Le Have lost 6 in a row at home
-
Toulouse have been ruthless against weaker hosts
-
Back an away win
-
Le Havre v Toulouse
Sunday 16:15
In Spain yesterday, Villarreal shut down Vallecano 1-0 to leave us short of our goals target.
We finish the week on the other side of the Pyrenees in France, where we can lock in a weekly profit with a winner. Mid-table Toulouse are headed to second-bottom Le Havre in Ligue One this afternoon and we fancy the long trip north will be worth it for the visitors...
Toulouse are W3-D3-L4 on the road this season, but they've had a pretty tough run to this point. Le Havre are only the third bottom-six club they've visited. They despatched rock-bottom Montpellier 3-0 and 13th-placed Rennes 2-0.
Didier Digard's hosts are on a losing streak of six at Stade Oceane. They have lost 9/11 since the start of the campaign and are showing few signs of life. They've scored just twice throughout their latest losing run, so we'll take Toulouse to extend it by at least one more match this afternoon.
Recommended bets
-
