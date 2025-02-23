Football Bet of the Day: Back Le Havre to lose to Toulouse

Le Have lost 6 in a row at home

Toulouse have been ruthless against weaker hosts

Back an away win



Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Le Havre v Toulouse

Sunday 16:15

In Spain yesterday, Villarreal shut down Vallecano 1-0 to leave us short of our goals target.

We finish the week on the other side of the Pyrenees in France, where we can lock in a weekly profit with a winner. Mid-table Toulouse are headed to second-bottom Le Havre in Ligue One this afternoon and we fancy the long trip north will be worth it for the visitors...

Toulouse are W3-D3-L4 on the road this season, but they've had a pretty tough run to this point. Le Havre are only the third bottom-six club they've visited. They despatched rock-bottom Montpellier 3-0 and 13th-placed Rennes 2-0.

Didier Digard's hosts are on a losing streak of six at Stade Oceane. They have lost 9/11 since the start of the campaign and are showing few signs of life. They've scored just twice throughout their latest losing run, so we'll take Toulouse to extend it by at least one more match this afternoon.