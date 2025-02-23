Sunday Football Tips: Back duo for fouls in 6/1 Bet Builder

La Liga's highest foulers meet most-fouled side

Rico & Iglesias both facing oft-fouled opponents

Back duo in fouls Bet Builder at 6/1 7.00

Getafe v Real Betis

Sunday 23 February, 17:30

Live on Premier Sports 1

We highlighted yesterday how several factors had aligned for props punters in La Liga and duly delivered a 12/5 winner.

Well, there looks to be another example of that on Sunday when Spain's top-fouling team, Getafe, face the most-fouled one, Real Betis.

In the 'fouls committed' market, two prices stand out as good value and I'll happily combine the two.

First up, we've got Diego Rico, who has committed 2+ fouls in five of his last seven games, yet the left-back is on offer at 21/103.10 to repeat the trick.

What makes the bet even better is the man he's going up against, Antony.

The Brazilian has made a good start to life in Seville having joined Betis on loan from Manchester United last month and he's been fouled three times in each of his last two matches.

He's a player prepared to run at opponents and it's not hard to see Rico having to resort to foul means to stop a player renewed with confidence in recent weeks.

Then, on the other side of the pitch, there's Juan Iglesias, who is available at 7/42.75 for 2+ fouls.

He's landed that in three of his last five, as well as 10 other occasions this season.

OK, those numbers are far from conclusive evidence he'll deliver again here but again we need to consider who will be playing down the Betis left and that's likely to be Jesus Rodriguez.

The teenager has featured regularly in the starting XI since the turn of the year and has been fouled multiple times in all six starts in that period. His two other starts this season - in December - saw him fouled 10 times in total.

Iglesias often plays right-back but even if he plays further forward, as he did last week, he'll still be expected to track the youngster.

Put the two Getafe players in a 2+ fouls committed Bet Builder and you get a tasty price of more than 6/17.00.

Some may be put off when they notice that the referee is Javier Alberola Rojas, who has been the lowest-carding official in La Liga for some time now.

However, his low card number do not translate to the fouls market - he averages 25.92 fouls per game this season which is almost a full point above the league average.