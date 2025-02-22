Saturday Football Tips: Foul your way to La Liga profit with 12/5 Bet Builder

Both teams and referee look good for cards

Fouls also on the agenda in relegation battle

Back Bet Builder four-fold at 12/5 3.40

Betfair Football Superboost

Back Matheus Cunha to have one or more shots on the target when Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Bournemouth on Saturday at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 from 1/21.50.

The Cherries are 12 places above Wolves in the Premier League but the Brazilian has been a big threat for the visitors all season, with 14 shots on target in his last six matches. With 30 this season, Cunha is in the top five players in the Premier League for shots on target and averages 1.5 every 90 minutes.

Recommended Bet Back Matheus Cunha to have 1 or more shots on target SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Deportivo Alaves v Espanyol

Saturday 22 February, 13:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Premier Player

The stars (should that be planets this week?) appear to have aligned here for props punters.

We've got two relegation-threatened teams, both of whom are in the top four for fouls committed in La Liga this season, while the duo are also in the top seven when it comes to cards received. As an added bonus, Alaves are the fourth most-fouled side.

Then there's the referee - Juan Luis Pulido Santana sits third for cards shown in the Spanish top flight. He averages 5.71 yellows per game. He is also just above average in terms of fouls per match.

I'm therefore heading to the cards and fouls market and picking the low-hanging fruit in the bid to form a decent-priced Bet Builder.

First of all, I'm happy to back each team to receive over 1.5 cards.

Alaves have had 2+ cards in 15 of their last 17 league games, while Espanyol have delivered for backers of this bet in 15 of their last 17 in all competitions.

The bet landed in the reverse fixture back in September and, with Pulido Santana on the whistle, should do so again.

Moving onto fouls, given Alaves' position in the 'fouled' table, I'm going to focus on some Espanyol players, namely Alex Kral and Leandro Cabrera.

Kral, the former West Ham loanee, has committed a foul in his last 13 starts and, operating in the middle of the park, should be able to deliver again.

Cabrera has landed the 1+ foul bet in 10 of his last 11 and also gets the nod.

The centre-back will likely have to deal with both Kike Garcia and Carlos Vicente, both of whom are among the most-fouled Alaves players.

The four legs combine to form a Bet Builder which pays around 12/53.40 which will do just fine.