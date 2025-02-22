Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD26: Liverpool can win at the Etihad

Alan Shearer's predictions for a big weekend of Premier League football

Liverpool can expose Man City's defensive weaknessnes

Man Utd to come unstuck on lunchtime trip to Toffees

Emery's men to condemn Chelsea to another defeat at Villa Park

Game of the Weekend

This is a tough game to call. I think that if John Stones is injured and also Erling Haaland then I'm not convinced City can bounce back.

They battered Newcastle and rightly so, but I still think that they've got big issues in that team defensively, so I am going to go for an away win to Liverpool.

I know Liverpool are giving away chances as well, they are giving teams a little bit of hope, so I do think that Man City may score. But I just think that Man City, with the way they are defensively, Liverpool will score more.

Alan's prediction: Liverpool to Win

Remaining Fixtures

Brentford are a really good team away from home and they will have too much in attacking positions for Leicester.

Alan's prediction: Brentford to Win

The form that Everton are in, with the way that David Moyes has got them playing, I would think that Everton will win this game. They'll be right up for it and they'll want to give Man United a tough afternoon at Goodison Park, which I think they will.

Alan's prediction: Everton to Win

I know that they're lacking in forward positions, but I think they should start with Mikel Merino up front. The way he scored his two goals last week, he looked a natural.

For West Ham, it was a poor result last week. They'll want to bounce back, but I'm not sure that they will have enough about them to beat Arsenal at the Emirates this week.

Alan's prediction: Arsenal to Win

I think Bournemouth will have too much for Wolves - they're having an unbelievable season and have got some really good players.

They've also got a manager in Andoni Iraola who is having an incredible time of it, and will be up for manager of the season if he gets Bournemouth in the top four.

Alan's prediction: Bournemouth to Win

This game is a tough one to call. They're two decent teams and are in form as well, but I think that Fulham will edge it just.

Alan's prediction: Fulham to Win

Ipswich beat them earlier in the season and I'm still not convinced that Spurs are anywhere near where they should be, so I'm going to go for a draw in this return fixture.

I think that Ipswich will have a lot of belief and confidence from the first game, but it's still two teams that are struggling.

It was a big win for Spurs against United, but it wasn't inspiring. From their point of view, it's not how they won but the fact they did get the three points - but I'm still not convinced.

Alan's prediction: Draw

Brighton away win for me - Southampton have been dreadful and Brighton got a good win last weekend against Chelsea.

Alan's prediction: Brighton to Win

It's another big game for Aston Villa, but they'll play a Chelsea team who were rotten in their last game against Brighton.

I have said that Chelsea could still finish anywhere between fourth and ninth, and also that when they're out of cup competitions it would get harder for Enzo Maresca to manage. I think that's proven to be the case.

With Villa at home they will win.

Alan's prediction: Aston Villa to Win

It's a really tough one to call. I think that both teams were disappointing last weekend, with Forest beaten by Fulham.

Newcastle were battered in an awful performance, their worst of the season and maybe even their worst under Eddie Howe. They have to bounce back from that, but I'm very wary of the threat that Forest will pose.

Chris Wood scored a hat-trick last season at St James's Park as well, but I'm still going to go for Newcastle to bounce back with a home win.

Alan's prediction: Newcastle to Win

Now read more content from Alan Shearer here.