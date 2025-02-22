Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to leak in La Liga

Villarreal forward Ayoze Perez
Villarreal don't know why they haven't kept an away clean sheet all season

A clash of two teams chasing European places could produce goals in Spain this afternoon, reckons Tobias Gourlay

Rayo Vallecano v Villarreal
Saturday 15:15 (Live on Premier Player)

In Germany last night, Freiburg thrashed Werder Bremen 5-0 to give us an Over 3.0 Goals winner.

We've come to Spain today for the second of four games from La Liga. Sixth-placed Rayo Vallecano are hosting the side one spot above them and we're expecting to see a few goals...

Rayo are on a winning streak of three at home, but they have still managed just two clean sheets from 11 appearances at El Campo de Futbol - and the shutouts came against the two sides now bottom and second bottom of the table. 

Both teams have scored in every other La Liga game here this season, with Over 2.5 Goals landing in 7/9.

Marcelino's Villarreal are W6-D3-L3 on the road this campaign, despite failing to notch a single clean sheet in any of those games so far. With two perpetually leaky defences on display today, we'll back Over 2.5 Goals to deliver for the eighth time in 13 Villarreal away matches.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 Goals

EXC1.9

Now read our Man City v Liverpool preview here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

UEFA Champions League

Champions League Final Cheat Sheet: Best bets, previews and more for PSG v Inter

  • Max Liu
Champions League trophy
UEFA Champions League

Champions League Final Tips: Back PSG to be on front foot

  • Kevin Hatchard
PSG v Inter Milan Champions League Final
UEFA Champions League

Opta Predicts Champions League Final: Back Milan in 30/1 PSG v Inter Bet Builder

  • Opta
Opta analyst preview the Champions League final

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Champions League Final Tips: Back PSG to be on front foot

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Predicts Champions League Final: Back Milan in 30/1 PSG v Inter Bet Builder

  3. Football Betting Tips

    PSG v Inter Build Ups Tipsheet: Five to back for final

  4. Football Betting Tips

    PSG v Inter Milan: Back Hakan, Henrikh & Hakimi in pick of Champions League final player props

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Lewis Jones on the Champions League final: Back Hakan Calhanoglu and Vitinha to fire from range at 16/1

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman