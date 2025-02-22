Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to leak in La Liga

+2.5 Goals in 5/6 Vallecano home games

And also in 7/12 Villarreal away matches

Back +2.5 Goals



Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Rayo Vallecano v Villarreal

Saturday 15:15 (Live on Premier Player)

In Germany last night, Freiburg thrashed Werder Bremen 5-0 to give us an Over 3.0 Goals winner.

We've come to Spain today for the second of four games from La Liga. Sixth-placed Rayo Vallecano are hosting the side one spot above them and we're expecting to see a few goals...

Rayo are on a winning streak of three at home, but they have still managed just two clean sheets from 11 appearances at El Campo de Futbol - and the shutouts came against the two sides now bottom and second bottom of the table.

Both teams have scored in every other La Liga game here this season, with Over 2.5 Goals landing in 7/9.

Marcelino's Villarreal are W6-D3-L3 on the road this campaign, despite failing to notch a single clean sheet in any of those games so far. With two perpetually leaky defences on display today, we'll back Over 2.5 Goals to deliver for the eighth time in 13 Villarreal away matches.