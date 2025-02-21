Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to flow in Freiburg

Freiburg netted 11 in 5 at home

Bremen knocked in 6 in 4 on the road

Back +3.0 Goals



Freiburg v Werder Bremen

Friday 19:30 (Live on Sky Sports Mix)

In Turkey yesterday, Galatasaray drew 2-2 with AZ Alkmaar and our man Victor Osimhen got his goal in the second half.

We're in Germany today for the Bundesliga clash between fifth-placed Freiburg and 10th-placed Werder Bremen, which we're hoping will produce some fireworks...

Julian Schuster's Freiburg are W7-D1-L2 on their own patch - and that's despite managing just two clean sheets. The favourites to win this one have conceded twice in 3/4 at Europa Park Stadion. Eight of those 10 games have hit Over 2.5 Goals, with 5/10 delivering Over 3.5 Goals, including three of the last five.

This season, only league leaders Bayern and third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt have stopped Ole Werner's Bremen from scoring at least once in an away game. Today's visitors are W5-D2-L4 on their travels, despite conceding nine times across their last three outings. Eight of the 11 games have hit Over 2.5 Goals, with six of them serving up Over 3.5 Goals.

We'll take the odds-against price on this one hitting Over 3.0 Goals - knowing that stakes will be returned if the action stops at three match goals.