Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to flow in Freiburg
Bremen can contribute to a blockbuster in the Bundesliga this Friday night, reckons Tobias Gourlay
-
Freiburg netted 11 in 5 at home
-
Bremen knocked in 6 in 4 on the road
-
Back +3.0 Goals
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Freiburg v Werder Bremen
Friday 19:30 (Live on Sky Sports Mix)
In Turkey yesterday, Galatasaray drew 2-2 with AZ Alkmaar and our man Victor Osimhen got his goal in the second half.
We're in Germany today for the Bundesliga clash between fifth-placed Freiburg and 10th-placed Werder Bremen, which we're hoping will produce some fireworks...
Julian Schuster's Freiburg are W7-D1-L2 on their own patch - and that's despite managing just two clean sheets. The favourites to win this one have conceded twice in 3/4 at Europa Park Stadion. Eight of those 10 games have hit Over 2.5 Goals, with 5/10 delivering Over 3.5 Goals, including three of the last five.
This season, only league leaders Bayern and third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt have stopped Ole Werner's Bremen from scoring at least once in an away game. Today's visitors are W5-D2-L4 on their travels, despite conceding nine times across their last three outings. Eight of the 11 games have hit Over 2.5 Goals, with six of them serving up Over 3.5 Goals.
We'll take the odds-against price on this one hitting Over 3.0 Goals - knowing that stakes will be returned if the action stops at three match goals.
Now read this weekend's La Liga tips here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
PSG v Inter Milan: Back Hakan, Henrikh & Hakimi in pick of Champions League final player props
-
Football Betting Tips
Thursday Football Tips: Focus on Guga in Copa Sudamericana battle
-
Football Betting Tips
Europa Conference League Final Tips: Back this 16/5 shots treble in Wroclaw showpiece
-
Football Betting Tips
Real Betis v Chelsea Tips: Back this 88/1 Bet Builder for Conference League final
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League: Black Cats odds-on at 3/10 to make an immediate return to Championship