Galatasaray v AZ Alkmaar: Back Osimhen to net
Only one man can save Galatasaray from a Europa League exit today, reckons Tobias Gourlay
Galatasaray netted 13 in 4 Europa home games
AZ conceded 9 in 4 away
Back Osimhen to score
Galatasaray v Alkmaar
Thursday 17:45 (Live on Discovery+)
We're stepping up to the Europa League tonight. In one of today's eight playoff second legs, Galatasaray have a three-goal deficit to overturn. Perhaps the only way they're going to get past AZ Alkmaar is if a returning talisman has a big night...
Okan Buruk's Gala are 4-1 down after last week's first leg in the Netherlands. Of further concern, they haven't won any of their last five Europa League outings. However, four of those games were away and Gala are actually W3-D1-L0 on their own patch in this competition.
Across those four previous appearances at Rams Park, the hosts have netted 13 times, scoring at least three times in all four games. The man leading the line for them today should be raring to go. Victor Osimhem missed the first leg through suspension. He returned to the starting lineup at the weekend and netted both goals in a 2-1 win at Rizespor.
To this point, Osimhen has scored five goals across six Europa League appearances. The Nigeria striker's underlying stats are even more eye-catching. He's fired in 42 shots in those six games and his xG is 10.42. Five is half the number of goals he really ought to have scored.
With a lead to defend, AZ Alkmaar might set up to play conservatively today, but it might also not suit them. Maarten Martens' visitors leaked nine times in four Europa League group-stage away games, most recently going down 4-3 at Ferencvaros and drawing 2-2 at Ludogorets. We'll take Osimhen to find a way through them this evening.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
