Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Luton to KO Plymouth at Kenilworth Road

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield
Matt Bloomfield's Luton are heading into the Tuesday night lights

The home side can come out on top of tonight's six pointer in the Championship, says Tobias Gourlay

Luton v Plymouth
Wednesday 19:45 (Live on Sky Sports+)

We're back in domestic action today as bottom-of-the-table Luton host second-bottom Plymouth in a Championship basement battle. We fancy the home side to come out on top...

Luton have suffered a big comedown from last season's Premier League campaign. They've fallen right to the bottom of the Championship and are now in a fight to avoid back-to-back relegations. However, six of their seven wins so far this season have come at Kenilworth. And hosting teams alongside them in the bottom six, they've won 4/4 so far. 

Plymouth ride into town as the only team in the Championship without an away win this season. They've taken four points from a possible 48, losing on 12/16 road trips to this point. We'll take Luton to send them packing with nothing once more.

Recommended Bet

Back Luton to win

EXC1.82

Recommended bets

