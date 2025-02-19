Football Bet of the Day: Back Luton to KO Plymouth at Kenilworth Road
The home side can come out on top of tonight's six pointer in the Championship, says Tobias Gourlay
Luton won 4/4 hosting bottom-six teams
Plymouth lost 12/16 anywhere
Back Luton to win
Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
Luton v Plymouth
Wednesday 19:45 (Live on Sky Sports+)
In Portugal last night, Benfica drew 3-3 with Monaco and - crucially for us - Pavlidis got his goal, despatching a second-half penalty.
We're back in domestic action today as bottom-of-the-table Luton host second-bottom Plymouth in a Championship basement battle. We fancy the home side to come out on top...
Luton have suffered a big comedown from last season's Premier League campaign. They've fallen right to the bottom of the Championship and are now in a fight to avoid back-to-back relegations. However, six of their seven wins so far this season have come at Kenilworth. And hosting teams alongside them in the bottom six, they've won 4/4 so far.
Plymouth ride into town as the only team in the Championship without an away win this season. They've taken four points from a possible 48, losing on 12/16 road trips to this point. We'll take Luton to send them packing with nothing once more.
Recommended bets
