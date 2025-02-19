Football Bet of the Day: Back Luton to KO Plymouth at Kenilworth Road

Luton won 4/4 hosting bottom-six teams

Luton v Plymouth

Wednesday 19:45 (Live on Sky Sports+)

We're back in domestic action today as bottom-of-the-table Luton host second-bottom Plymouth in a Championship basement battle. We fancy the home side to come out on top...

Luton have suffered a big comedown from last season's Premier League campaign. They've fallen right to the bottom of the Championship and are now in a fight to avoid back-to-back relegations. However, six of their seven wins so far this season have come at Kenilworth. And hosting teams alongside them in the bottom six, they've won 4/4 so far.

Plymouth ride into town as the only team in the Championship without an away win this season. They've taken four points from a possible 48, losing on 12/16 road trips to this point. We'll take Luton to send them packing with nothing once more.