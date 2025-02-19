Aston Villa v Liverpool: Back 11/4 Salah to inspire Reds to crucial Villa Park victory

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Wednrsday 19 February

19:30 GMT kick-off

The games are coming thick and fast for both of these sides now, with Aston Villa hosting Liverpool ahead of schedule due to Arnoe Slot's side playing in the Carabao Cup final.

It's a monumental few weeks for Liverpool, who edged Wolves on Sunday to rebound from that controversial and dramatic derby draw at Goodison, with Villa, Man City and Newcastle coming up in another frantic week.

There were signs of nerves and tiredness at Anfield on Sunday, so although Liverpool remain 1/41.25 title favourites, things could change dramatically over the next seven days.

Liverpool are 20/231.87 favourites at Villa Park though with Unai Emery's side without a win in four (D3 L1) and just struggling with a few dodgy results and some tired legs themselves.

Match Preview Aston Villa - Liverpool Aston Villa L W W W L W Liverpool D L D L W W Full Stats Powered by Opta

Villa have only lost once at home this season, yet the hosts are 29/103.90 after a run of just one win in 14 league games against Liverpool (D2 L11). That tiredness factor though, on both sides, really brings the draw at 3/14.00 well into play.

What we usually get between these two is goals - it was 3-3 here last season to take the tally to 33 goals in the last seven meetings at Villa Park and the signs again point to a few goals going in.

Liverpool have scored at least twice in those last seven trips to Villa Park, and also in eight of their last nine away league games, while Villa usually score in home games.

I'm not sure if either side has enough in the tank to serve up a classic here, but mental fatigue if nothing else could lead to a few goals - neither has looked rock-solid at the back of late but the fact Slot has yet to lose an away league game is a massive factor.

Villa are seriously tough to beat on their own patch, and this will likely be a tight one, but Liverpool's extra need and also extra quality should be enough to get them what would be a huge win.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to win & both teams to score SBK 11/5

Stick with Salah for goals

It's six games in a row with a goal now for Mohamed Salah, who continues to re-write the record books - with 14 goals and nine assists in Liverpool's 13 away league games he's got the most in a season in the competition's history.

The 6/52.20 on Salah anytime scorer seems inevitable these days while he's 4/61.67 for a goal or assist. If they're a bit short then Salah is 4/15.00 to have both a goal and an assist, which he's managed in two of his last three games.

Ollie Watkins is 2/13.00 anytime goalscorer and despite going four games against Liverpool without a goal he's still got five against the Reds, which makes them his third favourite opponents behind Arsenal (6) and Brighton (7).

Recommended Bet Back Salah, Watkins & Rashford 1+ shot on target SBK 2/1

Marcus Rashford is an interesting one here as he looked pretty lively at the weekend and is obviously looking to show he's still a good player. During his Man Utd days he scored five goals in eight home games against Liverpool, his best return against any side, so it'd be quite the story if he scored at 3/14.00.

A slightly safe play is to just wrap those three up for a shot on target each, which still returns at 2/13.00.

This could be a decent fixture for Salah though, so let's stick with him and find the best bet for the Egyptian King, which I reckon looks like being the 11/43.75 on Salah to have 2+ goal involvements.

Salah's landed this one in a superb 14 games so far this season - just showing how impressive his season has been so far.