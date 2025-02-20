UEFA Europa League

Europa League Tips: Fenerbahce's En-Nesyri stat makes 5/4 bet a steal

Youssef En-Nesyri
Youssef En-Nesyri has an eye for goal

Dan Fitch has his money on Fenebahce's Youssef En-Nesyri to score again, as he gives us tips for all eight of Thursday's Europa League play-off matches. 

FCSB v PAOK (Thursday, 17:45)

FCSB go into their home leg with an advantage, having won 2-1 at PAOK last week. The Greek visitors lost three of their four away games during the league phase of this competition, which makes the 19/201.95 for FCSB in the Draw No Bet market look very generous.

Recommended Bet

Back FCSB draw no bet against PAOK

SBK19/20

Bodo/Glimt v Twente (Thursday, 17:45)

Twente won the home leg 2-1 and now go to Norway hoping to extend their unbeaten away record in the Europa League (P4 W1 D3). Glimt have beaten the likes of Porto and Besiktas at home in this competition and will be no pushovers.

Ignore the result and go for both teams to score in the first-half at 5/23.50, which has landed in all four of the hosts' home matches.

Recommended Bet

Back both Bodo/Glimt and Twente to score in the first-half

SBK5/2

Roma v Porto (Thursday, 17:45)

These sides drew 1-1 in Portugal last week, giving the advantage to a Roma side that have an excellent home record. They are unbeaten in eight games at the Stadio Olimpico (W7 D1), a ground that Porto lost at earlier in the season, against Lazio. A Roma win and under 3.5 goals is 13/102.30.

Recommended Bet

Back Roma to beat Porto and under 3.5 goals

SBK13/10

Galatasaray v AZ Alkmaar (Thursday, 17:45)

Galatasaray have it all to do after losing 4-1 in the first-leg, in a match in which they were reduced to 10-men early in the second-half. They have won three of their four home games (D1), but didn't win any of them by the sort of margin needed to turn around this tie.

AZ have found the net in 21 of their last 22 matches and their top scorer Troy Parrott looks big at 5/23.50 to score in a sixth consecutive game.

Recommended Bet

Back Parrott to score for AZ Alkmaar against Galatasaray

SBK5/2

Real Sociedad v Midtjylland (Thursday, 20:00)

Sociedad are expected to progress after winning 2-1 in Denmark. Both FCSB and Porto were able to beat Midtjylland without conceding and you can back the hosts to win to nil at odds of 7/52.40.

Sociedad have kept clean sheets in eight of their last eleven home games.

Recommended Bet

Back Real Sociedad to beat Midtjylland to nil

SBK7/5

Plzen v Ferencvarous (Thursday, 20:00)

Ferencvaros won the first-leg 1-0, but Plzen can take hope from the visitors' away record. The travelling Hungarians have lost three of their four away games in this competition, which includes a 5-0 thrashing at PAOK. A Plzen win and over 2.5 goals is 17/102.70.

Recommended Bet

Back Plzen to beat Ferencvaros and over 2.5 goals

SBK17/10

Ajax v Union St Gilloise (Thursday, 20:00)

Ajax are in good form, with their 4-0 win over Heracles over the weekend their fifth consecutive victory. That run includes a 2-0 win in the first-leg and, with only the league phase winners Lazio having beaten Ajax at home this season, we have to expect the Dutch to progress. Odds of 10/111.91 for the home win seem really generous.

Recommended Bet

Back Ajax to beat Union St Gilloise

SBK10/11

Anderlecht v Fenerbahce (Thursday, 20:00)

Fenerbahce have a commanding lead to protect, after winning the first-leg 3-0. Youssef En-Nesyri scored in that match and then grabbed a brace in the 3-1 win against Kasimpasa at the weekend.

The Moroccan has now scored 17 goals from his last 13 appearances, which makes the 5/42.25 for him to add to his tally, a very good bet.

Recommended Bet

Back En-Nesyri to score for Fenerbahce against Anderlecht

SBK5/4

