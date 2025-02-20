Europa League Tips: Fenerbahce's En-Nesyri stat makes 5/4 bet a steal

En-Nesyri has scored 17 goals in last 13 appearances

FCSB and Ajax are value at home

Back early goals in Norway at 5/2 3.50

Real Sociedad can keep it clean against Danes

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

FCSB go into their home leg with an advantage, having won 2-1 at PAOK last week. The Greek visitors lost three of their four away games during the league phase of this competition, which makes the 19/201.95 for FCSB in the Draw No Bet market look very generous.

Recommended Bet Back FCSB draw no bet against PAOK SBK 19/20

Twente won the home leg 2-1 and now go to Norway hoping to extend their unbeaten away record in the Europa League (P4 W1 D3). Glimt have beaten the likes of Porto and Besiktas at home in this competition and will be no pushovers.

Ignore the result and go for both teams to score in the first-half at 5/23.50, which has landed in all four of the hosts' home matches.

Recommended Bet Back both Bodo/Glimt and Twente to score in the first-half SBK 5/2

These sides drew 1-1 in Portugal last week, giving the advantage to a Roma side that have an excellent home record. They are unbeaten in eight games at the Stadio Olimpico (W7 D1), a ground that Porto lost at earlier in the season, against Lazio. A Roma win and under 3.5 goals is 13/102.30.

Recommended Bet Back Roma to beat Porto and under 3.5 goals SBK 13/10

Galatasaray have it all to do after losing 4-1 in the first-leg, in a match in which they were reduced to 10-men early in the second-half. They have won three of their four home games (D1), but didn't win any of them by the sort of margin needed to turn around this tie.

AZ have found the net in 21 of their last 22 matches and their top scorer Troy Parrott looks big at 5/23.50 to score in a sixth consecutive game.

Recommended Bet Back Parrott to score for AZ Alkmaar against Galatasaray SBK 5/2

Sociedad are expected to progress after winning 2-1 in Denmark. Both FCSB and Porto were able to beat Midtjylland without conceding and you can back the hosts to win to nil at odds of 7/52.40.

Sociedad have kept clean sheets in eight of their last eleven home games.

Recommended Bet Back Real Sociedad to beat Midtjylland to nil SBK 7/5

Ferencvaros won the first-leg 1-0, but Plzen can take hope from the visitors' away record. The travelling Hungarians have lost three of their four away games in this competition, which includes a 5-0 thrashing at PAOK. A Plzen win and over 2.5 goals is 17/102.70.

Recommended Bet Back Plzen to beat Ferencvaros and over 2.5 goals SBK 17/10

Ajax are in good form, with their 4-0 win over Heracles over the weekend their fifth consecutive victory. That run includes a 2-0 win in the first-leg and, with only the league phase winners Lazio having beaten Ajax at home this season, we have to expect the Dutch to progress. Odds of 10/111.91 for the home win seem really generous.

Recommended Bet Back Ajax to beat Union St Gilloise SBK 10/11

Fenerbahce have a commanding lead to protect, after winning the first-leg 3-0. Youssef En-Nesyri scored in that match and then grabbed a brace in the 3-1 win against Kasimpasa at the weekend.

The Moroccan has now scored 17 goals from his last 13 appearances, which makes the 5/42.25 for him to add to his tally, a very good bet.