Roda JC v PEC Zwolle

Monday 30 January, 19:00

PEC Zwolle are in terrific form as they make the trip to Kerkrade to face Roda JC.

PEC Zwolle were relegated after finishing bottom of the Eredivisie last season, but they have adapted well to life in the second tier. Dick Schreuder (whose brother Alfred has just been sacked by Ajax) has overseen a fine run of form, and Zwolle have won ten of their last 11 games in the second tier.

Zwolle are top of the table on merit. They are six points clear of Heracles in the title race, they have the best defensive record in the league (22 goals leaked in 21 games), and only Heracles have outscored them. Former Werder Bremen youngster Lennart Thy has rattled in nine league goals, a total matched by young midfielder Thomas van den Belt, while 20-year-old Younes Taha has chipped in with seven goals.

PEC Zwolle have won their last four away games in the league, and have kept clean sheets in all of those victories. Roda however have lost six of their last 11 in the league, and at home they have collected just four points across their last four outings. They have kept just two clean sheets in their last 18 games, and they are eight points adrift of the top four.

PEC Zwolle are trading at evens to win this, and given their amazing form I think that's an attractive price.