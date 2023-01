Genk have conceded in 8/10 home wins



Seraing have scored in 9/11 on the road



Back Genk to win & BTTS



Genk v Seraing Utd

Sunday 20:00

In Scotland yesterday, Rangers and St Johnstone left us a goal short as the Gers beat their visitors 2-0.

Our week finishes in Belgium, where First Division A leaders Genk are hosting rock-bottom Seraing Utd. We reckon the lowly visitors can at least nick a goal.

Genk are W10-D1-L0 at the Luminus Arena this season. However, the Smurfs have conceded in 8/10 of those victories, including five of the most recent six.

Seraing are bottom of the table, but they've been doing their best work on the road. All four of their wins this season have come away from home (W4-D1-L6). They've scored at least once in 9/11 and at least twice in six of the last nine. Travelling to top-eight outfits, they've scored six times in four matches - and at least once every time. We'll take them to score in defeat to the leaders tonight.