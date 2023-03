Hosts' form has collapsed

AZ's youngsters proving tough to beat

Roda JC v AZ II

Monday 13 March, 19:00

Santa Clara failed to do their bit for Tobias yesterday, as they went down 1-0 at Pacos de Ferreira, nixing his BTTS. While he stuffs pasteis de nata into his face to mask the pain, we'll take the FBOTD party bus to the Netherlands. Roda JC are up against Jong AZ in the Dutch Eerste Divisie, and I'll happily back the visitors to avoid defeat.

Roda looked good for a promotion push up until recently, but the Kerkrade-based team has started to seriously wobble. They have lost four of their last five league games, and have been beaten in three of the last four at the Parkstad Limburg Stadion. If you go back further, Roda have won just two of their last eight on home soil in the league.

Jong AZ are by nature a little inconsistent, given that they effectively the young reserves of AZ. However, they are above Roda JC in the standings, and they have lost just four of their last 12 games. On the road, AZ II have admittedly lost three of their last four, but the three defeats were all against teams in the top seven, including losses at the top two Heracles and PEC Zwolle.

AZ's second team beat Roda JC 2-0 in the reverse fixture, and I think they can avoid defeat here against a side that has lost its way. Let's lay the hosts at 1.84/5.