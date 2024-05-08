Football Bet of the Day: Back capital club to strut their stuff

PSG smarting after UWCL exit

Reims have struggled against the big hitters

PSG worth backing with insurance

Reims v PSG

Wednesday 08 May, 15:30

We got exactly what we wanted in Argentina last night, a dull stalemate between Talleres Remedio and Racing Cordoba that landed our Bet Builder with room to spare. A red card early in the second half for the hosts didn't do us any harm at all.

Now we'll switch to women's football, and the top division clash between Reims and PSG. The capital club are still licking their wounds after being beaten home and away in the UWCL semi-finals by old foes Lyon, and they are trailing 11 points behind OL in Division 1 Femenine.

However, it's worth remembering that PSG are still stacked with talent. French internationals Sakina Karchaoui, Grace Geyoro, Sandy Baltimore and Marie-Antoinette Katoto are all regulars, as are Dutch duo Jackie Groenen and Lieke Martens. Malawi striker Tabitha Chawinga averages nearly a goal a game in the league.

Opponents Reims are having a strong season, and are on a five-match unbeaten run, but earlier in the season they lost 4-1 and 5-1 against Lyon and 4-0 at PSG. These results show they aren't ready to bridge the gap to the top teams, and I don't see why this game will be any different.

I'm sorely tempted to back PSG to win outright at 2.466/4, but we can guard against the effects of a punishing schedule and squad rotation by backing the visitors Draw No Bet at 1.845/6. If the game is drawn, we'll have our stake returned.