Cartagena bottom with just one win

Hosts have won last three home matches

Real Oviedo v Cartagena

Monday November 13, 20:00

We were made to wriggle and writhe for a while, but eventually RB Leipzig's Lois Openda came through for us last night. Openda and Xavi were the players we highlighted ahead of a 3-1 win over Freiburg, and both ended up on the scoresheet.

We'll hope to keep the winning streak going in Spain, because Real Oviedo are in action in the second tier against struggling Cartagena.

This has been a tough season for Cartagena, who finished a respectable ninth in the Segunda last season, but who have won just once in 14 league games this term. They have managed just 11 goals, and have conceded 24 times, giving them one of the worst defensive records in the division.

Real Oviedo have been a second-division staple for a long time now, having been established at this level since 2015. They have generally finished in the top half, and after a shaky start this term, they are on the move.

Los Azules have won their last three home games in the league, and have kept clean sheets in all of those victories. Indeed, they have managed a shut-out in each of their last six matches in the league, which means they haven't conceded a goal at this level since the first of October.

Rock-bottom Cartagena have lost ten of their 14 Segunda Division games this term, and I think they'll lose here. I'll use the Bet Builder to back the hosts to win and Over 6.5 Corners at 2.0521/20.