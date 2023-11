Leipzig have won 15 of last 20 at home in the BL

Freiburg leaking plenty of goals

RB Leipzig v Freiburg

Sunday 12 November, 18:30

Now we return to Germany, and we're backing two of RB Leipzig's summer signings to continue their impressive progress, as Die Roten Bullen face Freiburg.

Lois Openda was already a regular goalscorer for Lens when Leipzig snapped him up, and the Belgian international has settled in quickly. He has banged in ten goals in all competitions, including a goal in the midweek win at Red Star Belgrade that sealed passage to the last 16 of the Champions League.

Slightly behind Openda in the Leipzig formation is Xavi (he no longer likes to use the Simons surname), who has been one of the best players in the Bundesliga this season. The Dutch international has delivered five goals and seven assists across the Bundesliga and Champions League, and he scored a stunning goal in Belgrade.

Leipzig won their last home game in the league 6-0, and they have won 15 of their last 20 Bundesliga games at the Red Bull Arena. Today they face a Freiburg team that has taken just a point from the last four away games in the league, and that has lost 5-0 at Stuttgart and 3-0 at Bayern. Christian Streich's men have leaked 19 goals in ten league matches this term.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to double up Openda to score and Xavi to have two shots or more, which comes to a combined price of 2.1411/10. Xavi has had at least two goal attempts in seven of his last nine games - he had four shots in Belgrade, and another four in the 6-0 win over Köln.