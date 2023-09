Real Madrid keen to recover from derby defeat

Las Palmas without a point on the road

Real Madrid v Las Palmas

Wednesday 27 September, 18:00

Sevilla came storming through for us last night, as their 5-1 win over Almeria landed our Bet Builder with room to spare. We're back in the black for the week, and now we'll head to the capital Madrid. Real need to bounce back after a dismal derby defeat at Atletico, and I think newly-promoted Las Palmas are going to feel the backlash.

Now that Karim Benzema has departed, Real boss Carlo Ancelotti has tweaked the attack to try to get the best out of star signing Jude Bellingham, and that approach (Bellingham has been used effectively as a number ten) has worked.

The England star has been a revelation, rattling in goals in five of his seven competitive appearances for Los Merengues, including a late winner in the Champions League against Union Berlin.

Las Palmas picked up their first league win of the season at the weekend, as they edged out Granada 1-0, but their form outside the Canary Islands is poor. Garcia Pimienta's side have lost all three of their away matches in the top division, going down 1-0 at Valencia, Girona and Sevilla. The build-up to the Sevilla trip was chaotic, as 15 players and staff wandered off for a coffee in the airport and missed their flight.

Real were truly humbled in their 3-1 defeat at Atleti, but they have won all three of their home games in league and cup, and I expect them to dominate this match. That should allow Bellingham to have a few efforts at goal, and I'm more than happy to back him to score at any time at 2.47/5 on the Exchange.