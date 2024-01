Real Madrid already eliminated

Visitors in pole position to qualify

Real Madrid v Häcken

Tuesday 30 January, 17:45

Getafe made us wait until the closing stages of their 2-0 win over Granada, but their second yellow card of the evening came in the 90th minute, and it landed our Bet Builder at odds-against. We'll stay in Spain, but we'll switch to the UEFA Women's Champions League clash between Real Madrid and BK Häcken.

Real Madrid are a dominant force in the men's game, but they are playing catch-up in the women's. They were smashed 4-0 by mighty Barcelona recently in the Supercopa Femenina, and they are a hefty nine points behind their old foes in the top flight.

Real have also had plenty of problems in the Champions League. Having started the group stage with an encouraging 2-2 draw with Chelsea, the Spanish side have lost four matches in a row. They are rock-bottom of the group, and are guaranteed to stay there.

BK Häcken are in second place going into the final matchday, so a win will guarantee a place in the knockout phase. They don't lack motivation, but they might lack sharpness, because they haven't played a domestic league match since November. It is however worth bearing in mind that Häcken have only lost one of their five group games, they beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the reverse and in their previous away games they have won 2-1 at Paris FC and drawn 0-0 at Chelsea.

Häcken have had an excellent group campaign, and they should have no fear of a Real Madrid side that has already been eliminated and has nothing to play for. I can't get on board with Real being 1.618/13 to take maximum points here, so I'll lay the hosts.