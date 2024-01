Getafe tough to beat at home

Granada dreadful away from Los Carmenes

Getafe v Granada

Monday 29 January, 20:00

Live on Viaplay Sports 1

It was a Super Spanish Sunday for our Tobias, as Sevilla drew 1-1 with Osasuna to land the BTTS bet. As TG sips a celebratory sangria, we'll stay in Spain, because Getafe are up against Granada in what could be a bruising encounter.

Getafe are back to their snarling, scratching best (or worst) under their uncompromising coach Jose Bordalas. The Madrid-based club are bottom of the La Liga fair play table, having picked up a staggering 73 yellow cards and nine dismissals. That indiscipline hasn't done then any harm, as they are a healthy ten points clear of the dropzone after a run of just three defeats in 14.

Once again, star striker Borja Mayoral is leading the way in attack, with the former Real Madrid youth star having banged in 13 league goals this season. That's half of Getafe's total attacking output in the La Liga this term.

Granada were edged out 1-0 by Atletico Madrid at Los Carmenes last weekend, and their away form is a huge concern. They have claimed a solitary point from their last 11 road matches in La Liga, and overall they have claimed just 11 points in the league all campaign. They have only won twice, and there's a serious chance of their yo-yoing between the top two divisions continuing this summer.

I'll go for Getafe to pick up the most cards and Getafe/Draw Double Chance at 2.3411/8 on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder. Getafe have only lost two of their last 18 at home in La Liga, and even though Granada are no angels, Getafe's dreadful disciplinary record leads me to think they'll come to the referee's attention more often.