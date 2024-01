BTTS in 8/11 Sevilla home games



Outsiders Osasuna have scored in 8/9 on the road



Back BTTS



Sevilla v Osasuna

Sunday 17:30 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In the Netherlands yesterday, an own goal helped hosts Waalwijk hold our boys Sparta Rotterdam to a 1-1 draw.

We're finishing the week in Spain, where 12th-placed Osasuna are paying a visit to 17th-placed Sevilla. We like the price on both teams to score...

Sevilla are struggling. They've lost 6/7 home and away, only beating second-bottom Granada. At the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Quique Sanchez Flores's men have lost three straight and are seven without a win.

However, the hosts have scored in 9/11 home games since the start of the season. At the other end, they've managed just a single clean sheet. Backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in 8/11.

Home and away, Osasuna have scored in 11 straight La Liga outings since a thrashing at the Bernabeu in October. On the road, Jagoba Arrasate's men have netted in 8/9 (that Real Madrid game is the only exception) while conceding in 7/9. With 6/9 delivering on BTTS, that's the bet we're making on this one.