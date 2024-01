United take on Newport for the first time

In-form Will Evans and Marcus Rashford worth watching

Newport County v Manchester United

Sunday 28 January, 16:30

Live on BBC One

Glamour clash comes with County on the up

A money-spinning FA Cup tie against world-famous opponents is always likely to bring the TV cameras and the money that comes with them, and Newport have earned themselves their day in the sun. While the big boys are only really getting going in this competition, Newport have been plugging away since the first week of November, and this will be their sixth game already in the competition. The Welsh club needed replays to see off Barnet and Eastleigh, and they overcame Oldham 2-0 in in the first round.

Newport are also in decent form in League Two, as a five-match unbeaten run has seen them move closer to the playoff places than the relegation zone. Off the field, former Swansea supremo Huw Jenkins has taken the club over, and while he certainly isn't promising to spend wildly, he has a proven track record in football and has been advising the club for months. This is a significant change, given that the club has been owned and run by fans since 2015 - there is still a significant chunk of the club owned by supporters, and they have places on the board. This is by no means a hostile takeover.

Sunday will be a particularly happy moment for County boss Graham Coughlan, as he is a lifelong Manchester United fan who was at that famous Champions League final against Bayern Munich in 1999. Coughlan has almost a full squad to choose from, with Josh Seberry the only confirmed absentee.

The firepower comes from Welsh winger Will Evans, who has racked up 15 goals in the league and has scored in both the FA Cup and the League Cup this term. He has six goals in his last 12 appearances.

FA Cup can give ailing Red Devils a lift

It's been a dire season for Manchester United in the league. Although they aren't out of the race for the Champions League spots, a title challenge never materialised, and they have already racked up nine league defeats in just 21 matches. Their League Cup defence was ended by Newcastle, but it's worth remembering that last season Erik ten Hag led United to League Cup victory and guided his team to the FA Cup final. With the European campaign already over, this FA Cup run is the only remaining route to glory.

It's been a season heavily disrupted by injuries, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro are back in action after a long absence, and players like Luke Shaw and Mason Mount are on the mend.

United remain consistently inconsistent. Their last 12 league games have featured five wins, five defeats and two draws. Their away form continues to underwhelm - yes, they won at Wigan in the FA Cup's third round, but in the Premier League they have lost three of their last four away matches, and they've scored just once across those four outings.

However, our friends at Opta tell us that United are consistent in this kind of game. They have progressed from 49 of their last 51 FA Cup ties against teams from outside the top flight. On the road against lower-division opposition in the FA Cup, they are unbeaten in their last 28 matches, a run that stretches back to January 1984.

Rashford can catch the eye as David meets Goliath

This is the first ever competitive meeting between these two, and with United trading at a prohibitive 1.11/10 in the Match Odds market, we have to look elsewhere for value.

We can use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Marcus Rashford to score or assist, United's keeper to make two saves or more, and I'll also throw in Will Evans to have a shot to give us a combined price of 3.185/40.

Evans has had at least one goal attempt in 17 of his last 19 competitive appearances, while Opta tell us that Rashford has either scored or assisted in his last four competitive games for United. As a team, Newport have had at least two shots on target in all but three of their matches this term.