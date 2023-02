Leipzig's home form almost perfect under Rose

Hoffenheim's season is collapsing

RB Leipzig v Hoffenheim

Wednesday 01 February, 17:00

We got Danny DeVito'd last night in Turkey, in the sense that we just ended up a bit short. Besiktas avoided defeat at Fatih Karagumruk, but the 1-1 draw was a goal shy of what we needed.

We'll head to Germany now, because RB Leipzig are facing Hoffenheim in the last 16 of the DFB Pokal, and I expect Die Roten Bullen to maintain their fine recent form.

Since Marco Rose took over as coach, Leipzig have won nine of their ten competitive home matches, including an impressive Champions League victory against Real Madrid. The only team to avoid defeat at the Red Bull Arena in that spell was Bayern Munich, and even that was touch and go. Under Rose, Leipzig have moved to within two points of top spot in the Bundesliga, they have reached the last 16 of the Champions League, and they are still defending the Pokal trophy they won last season.

Hoffenheim started the season strongly under new coach Andre Breitenreiter, but their campaign has seriously hit the skids. They have lost seven of their last ten in the league, including five of the last six. Breitenreiter insists he's enjoying the challenge, but although he's not under huge pressure at this stage, he may well be soon.

Even without the injured Christopher Nkunku and Dani Olmo, I'm happy to back Leipzig -1.0 on the Asian Handicap here at 1.84/5. Alternatively, you can back Leipzig to win and Over 2.5 Goals on the Sportsbook at 1.8810/11 - during that run of nine home wins in ten, Leipzig scored at least twice in all of those victories.