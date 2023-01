Besiktas on excellent form

Hosts scoring and conceding plenty of goals

Fatih Karagumruk v Besiktas

Tuesday 31 January, 17:00

We had some Dutch delight last night (stop sniggering at the back) as our boys PEC Zwolle continued their excellent form in the Eerste Divisie with a 2-1 win at Roda JC.

We'll take that profit and invest it in a Turkish venture. Besiktas have hit a rich vein of form, and they visit a Fatih Karagumruk side that veers from the sublime to the ridiculous.

Although Besiktas have recently lost Dutch talisman Wout Weghorst to Manchester United, their form in the Turkish Super Lig remains strong. The Istanbul outfit have won five in a row in the top flight, and they are ten points off top spot with a game in hand. Senol Gunes' team has only lost three league matches all season, and only table-toppers Galatasaray have lost fewer.

Dele Alli's form has been a source of frustration, but the former Spurs star did score in the recent 3-0 win over Alanyasor, and Gunes hasn't yet given up on him. It's hoped that Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar can fill the void left by Weghorst, and Premier League alumni like Arthur Masuaku, Nathan Redmond and Romain Saiss offer experience and quality.

Fatih Karagumruk are limping along under Andrea Pirlo, who was a legendary player but is yet to find consistency as a coach. His team is only three points above the dropzone, despite a five-match unbeaten run, and the biggest concern is the lack of defensive stability. With 39 goals leaked, they have one of the worst defensive records, but remarkably they have the third best attacking record, with 40 goals scored.

It won't surprise you to learn therefore that Fatih Karagumruk's last 11 games in league and cup have featured at least three goals, and in fact nine of those saw an Over 3.5 Goals bet land.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder here to back Besiktas/Draw Double Chance and Over 2.5 Goals at 1.9520/21. Nine of Besiktas' last 13 competitive games have featured three goals or more.