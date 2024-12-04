Football Bet of the Day: Eagles can savage bleeding Bulls

Leipzig have lost five of last six

Visitors second in the league and flying in all comps

Frankfurt can at least force extra time

RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt

Wednesday 04 December, 19:45

Live on Premier Sports

Our Bet Builder fell victim to an early red card for Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer, and Leverkusen's 1-0 win at the Allianz Arena left our BTTS-based Bet Builder high and dry.

We'll head to Leipzig now, because RB's form has fallen off a cliff, and in the DFB Pokal's round of 16 tonight they are up against an Eintracht Frankfurt team that is in sensational form.

Leipzig were destroyed 5-1 by Wolfsburg at the weekend, conceding the first two goals in the opening six minutes and the first three goals in the first 16 minutes. It was a truly staggering collapse, and it delivered Die Roten Bullen's fifth defeat in their last six competitive outings.

When you consider that Leipzig have lost all five of their Champions League matches, this cup clash with Eintracht Frankfurt now looks to be one of their biggest games of the campaign to date, not least because they are now nine points behind Bayern in the title race.

Recent history tells you that Leipzig would usually jettison the coach after a run like this, but it appears the players have spoken up in defence of Marco Rose, and a coach who has won the DFB Pokal and DFL Supercup has been given a stay of execution.

There are no such concerns for Eintracht Frankfurt, who have won seven games in a row in all competitions, and are just four points off the top in the league. With strikers Omar Marmoush and Hugo Ekitike in stellar form and young players like Nathaniel Brown delivered consistently, the Eagles are in great shape. They have claimed 13 points from five UEL games too.

Leipzig have been hit with a glut of injuries, including a costly one to star playmaker Xavi, while Frankfurt are in terrific form with no significant absences for this one. On that basis I'll back the visitors +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.9420/21. If Frankfurt win we receive a pay-out at close to evens, and if the tie goes to extra time we get a half-win.



