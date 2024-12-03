Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Musiala to shine in cup clash

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso
Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen have scored in all but two of their competitive games

We're heading to Germany for tonight's action, and our Bundesliga columnist Kevin Hatchard expects a heavyweight clash to yield goals.

Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen
Tuesday 03 December, 19:45
Live on Premier Sports

After Tobias' perfect week I managed to crash us into a ditch last night, as Vitoria's 4-0 win over Gil Vicente left our BTTS bet high and dry. Annoying, but we move on.

We'll switch attention to Germany's DFB Pokal, because there's a huge clash between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena, with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Bayern had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, and although Vincent Kompany's high-risk approach is working well against the chaff, the wheat is proving more resistant. Bayern are top of the Bundesliga and back on track in the Champions League, but they lost at Aston Villa and Barcelona, and have drawn with Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and now Dortmund.

Bayern have also been dealt a blow with news that star striker Harry Kane will be out until the new year with a torn muscle. There is no clear replacement - French teen Mathys Tel can play through the middle, record appearance-maker Thomas Müller could step in, but the most likely scenario is a fluid front four that features rotation and will see the in-form Jamal Musiala get into prominent goalscoring positions.

Musiala scored a late leveller against Dortmund in Der Klassiker, and it was an unopposed far-post header. Five of the 21-year-old's last eight goals for club and country have been headers, and he has been working hard with his new coach and players like Kane and Müller to get into the box more often.

Cup holders Bayer Leverkusen pulled off an impressive 2-1 win at Union Berlin on Saturday, and are the first team to beat Union in Köpenick this season. They were on the back foot for most of their 1-1 draw at Bayern in the league, but I think they can at least score here. Xabi Alonso's side have scored in all but two of their competitive games this term - at Anfield they were crushed 4-0 by Liverpool, and they were denied repeatedly by in-form Stuttgart keeper Alexander Nübel in a 0-0 draw.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back BTTS and Musiala to have a shot on target at 6/52.20. Musiala has had a shot on target in eight of his last nine starts for club and country.

