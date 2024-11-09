Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Red Bulls to stampede

RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose
A tough week for Marco Rose should have a happy ending

After picking up an odds-against winner in Spain, Kevin Hatchard's looking for another one in Germany.

Brighton v Man City Superboost

Ering Haaland is not only the Premier League's top goalscorer this season, he's also top of the charts when it comes to shots. The Manchester City striker has registered an incredible 27 shots on target in 10 Premier League games this term, at an average of almost three per game.

The Betfair Sportsbook have boosted Haaland's price to have at least one shot on target against Brighton from 1/61.17 to 1/12.00! To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet

Back Erling Haaland to have 1+ Shot on Target v Brighton

SBK1/1

Listen to Football...Only Bettor for Saturday tips

RB Leipzig v Borussia Mönchengladbach
Saturday 09 November, 17:30
Live on Sky Sports

We had to wait until stoppage time, but a consolation goal from Rayo Vallecano landed our BTTS bet at the death last night, which puts us back on track for this week.

We'll head to Germany now, because I believe RB Leipzig can bounce back from a tough week as they play host to a chronically inconsistent Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Leipzig are reeling after a Bundesliga defeat at Borussia Dortmund (their first league loss of the season) and a 3-1 reverse at Celtic that means they have no points from four matchdays in Europe's premier competition. Die Roten Bullen led in both games but collapsed in both.

However, Leipzig's home form suggests they'll have enough to win here. They have won eight of their last 11 Bundesliga games at the Red Bull Arena, drawing the other three. Their last league defeat on home soil was all the way back in January.

Gladbach beat Werder Bremen 4-1 last weekend, but they haven't managed back-to-back league wins in the same season since 2022, and their away form is atrocious. The Foals have won just three of their last 29 away games in the top division, and have lost 15 of those.

I feel a Leipzig backlash coming here, even without the injured Xavi, so I'll back the hosts -1.0 on the Asian Handicap at 2.021/1.

Recommended Bet

Back RB Leipzig -1.0 on the Asian Handicap @

EXC2.02

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

